Brest vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid will look for their third straight Champions League win as they travel to take on Brest. Both teams have already secured a place in the knockout rounds, but there is still plenty at stake. A positive result in this match could improve their chances of earning a direct spot in the round of 16.

While a win alone won't be enough—other results will need to go in their favor—both sides will be eager to finish the group stage on a high note. Brest currently sits 13th in the standings with 13 points from seven matches, having recorded four wins, two losses, and a draw.

Both Teams Aim for Win

Brest are tied on points with eighth-placed Bayer Leverkusen, and a win here could be a major boost for them. However, with two losses in their last three UEFA Champions League matches, Brest will have a tough challenge overcoming Los Blancos, who have regained momentum after a sluggish start. They currently sit 16th in the standings with just 12 points.

Carlo Ancelotti's side began their Champions League journey with a win but then suffered losses in three of their next four games. At one point, their qualification to the next round seemed uncertain, but back-to-back wins have alleviated the pressure.

Although they have already secured a place in the knockout stage, Madrid will still push for a win, as they have a slim chance of finishing in the top eight. With four consecutive wins under their belt, they will be confident heading into the clash against Brest.

When and Where

The Brest vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Stade de Roudourou in Guingamp, France, on Wednesday, Jan 29. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Jan 30).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Brest vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Brest vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Brest vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Brest vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Brest vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.