Brest vs PSG Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Brest and Paris Saint-Germain will be aiming to move one step closer to securing a place in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 when they clash at Stade du Roudourou on Tuesday. The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League returns this week with playoff matches that will determine the final spots in the round of 16.

A total of eight exciting two-legged ties will decide which teams advance to the next stage, with Brest and PSG set to open the action at Stade du Roudourou on Tuesday. Stade Brestois 29 was among the standout teams in the initial phase of the tournament, nearly securing direct qualification for the round of 16.

Competition Gathers Steam

However, a 3-0 loss to Real Madrid on Matchday 8 left them in the 18th spot, setting up a crucial playoff showdown with Paris Saint-Germain. On the other hand, Paris Saint-Germain, despite being Ligue 1 champions, have had a disappointing run in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League.

Les Parisiens were at risk of missing out on a top-24 finish, but a crucial three-game winning streak propelled them to 15th place, tying them on points with Brest.

In Ligue 1, Brest's current campaign has not mirrored their success from last season. However, a strong run of four wins in their last five league matches has lifted Eric Roy's squad to eighth in the standings. Meanwhile, PSG remains on course to secure yet another league title, holding a ten-point lead over second-placed Marseille under Luis Enrique's management.

The two teams have already faced off twice this season, with Enrique's side comfortably winning both encounters.

When and Where

The Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will be played at Stade du Roudourou in Guingamp, France, on Tuesday, Feb 11. The match begins at 5:45 PM BST, 12:45 PM ET and 11:15 AM IST.

How to Live Stream

United States: The Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.