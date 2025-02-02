Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Brentford will welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday, looking to build momentum following their victory over Crystal Palace. Tottenham have struggled in the Premier League in recent weeks, losing five of their last six matches leading up to their clash with Brentford on Sunday afternoon.

However, Spurs managed a win over Elfsborg in the UEFA Europa League earlier this week, and it remains to be seen whether they can use that as a springboard to regain form domestically. Both sides see this as a winnable fixture, making for an intriguing contest. Heading into Gameweek 24, Tottenham were sitting in 15th place in the Premier League standings.

Tottenham Aim to Bounce Back

However, Tottenham slipped further following Saturday's results. With their current form, they cannot afford to keep dropping points, as continued struggles could pull Ange Postecoglou's side into a relegation battle.

Meanwhile, Brentford will be confident in their chances of securing a positive result against an inconsistent Spurs team. Although they have only managed one win in their last six encounters with Tottenham, they will be eager to change that record this time around.

Brentford will be without several key players for the match, including Joshua Dasilva (knee), Gustavo Nunes (back), Rico Henry (knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Igor Thiago (knee), and Ethan Pinnock (thigh). Also, Michael Kayode has yet to receive international clearance and will not be available.

For Tottenham, Cristian Romero is unlikely to feature due to a lack of match fitness. Destiny Udogie and Wilson Odobert remain sidelined with hamstring injuries, while Guglielmo Vicario is still recovering from ankle surgery.

Meanwhile, Dominic Solanke and Radu Dragusin are both dealing with knee injuries, Rodrigo Bentancur has a head injury, James Maddison and Brennan Johnson are nursing calf issues, and Timo Werner is sidelined with a thigh problem.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Gtech Community Stadium, London, on Sunday, February 2, at 2 PM BST/9 AM ET and 7:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Brentford vs Tottenham Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Brentford vs Tottenham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Brentford vs Tottenham Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Brentford vs Tottenham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Brentford vs Tottenham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.