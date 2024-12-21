Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Brentford will host Nottingham Forest at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, as they look to get back to winning ways. Currently sitting 11th in the Premier League standings, Brentford will be hoping to break into the top half of the table with a big win against Nottingham Forest.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest are in solid form, having won three of their last four Premier League matches and will currently pose a major threat to any opponent. However, they have struggled in recent encounters with Brentford, failing to win any of their last six meetings with the Bees. The visitors will be determined to change that record here.

Forest Will Begin on a High

Forest will be confident going into the game, seeing this as a prime opportunity to secure an away win. Both teams have shown vulnerabilities in defense, and improving at the back will be key for both sides if they aim for success this season.

The home side is expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Mark Flekken as the goalkeeper. Mads Roerslev and Keane Lewis-Potter will play as full-backs, aiming to maintain a solid defensive shape while looking to counter-attack. Nathan Collins and Ben Mee will form the central defensive partnership.

In midfield, Vitaly Janelt will join Christian Norgaard and Mikkel Damsgaard, with Janelt and Norgaard providing defensive cover, while Damsgaard adds a creative spark. Up front, Kevin Schade will spearhead the attack, supported by Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa on the wings.

Nottingham Forest is expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Brentford, with Matz Sels as the goalkeeper. Neco Williams and Ola Aina will feature as full-backs, providing defensive stability while supporting counter-attacks. Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo will form the central defensive partnership.

In midfield, Ryan Yates will partner Elliot Anderson in the double pivot, focusing on adding defensive protection and maintaining control in the middle of the park. Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi will operate on the flanks, bringing pace and flair. Morgan Gibbs-White will provide creativity in the attacking third, while Chris Wood will lead the attack.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Brentford and Nottingham Forest and will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, on Saturday, December 21, at 3 PM BST (local time), 10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.