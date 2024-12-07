Brentford vs Newcastle Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Newcastle United will head to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford on Saturday, aiming to build on their strong midweek performance. The Magpies earned a 3-3 draw against Liverpool in the Premier League and will be confident of securing a positive result against Brentford if they can replicate that level of performance.

Brentford, on the other hand, come into this match after a loss to Aston Villa and will try to make a solid rebound. The Bees have been fairly solid in recent weeks, sitting in 11th place in the league. They will be looking to break into the top half with a win in front of their supporters.

Balanced Game Expected

Brentford has struggled against Newcastle United in recent seasons, and it remains to be seen if they can turn things around in this matchup. Both teams are capable of securing a positive result, making this an exciting fixture to watch.

Brentford will be missing Joshua Dasilva (knee injury), Gustavo Nunes (back injury), Rico Henry (knee injury), Aaron Hickey (thigh injury), Mathias Jensen (thigh injury), and Kristoffer Ajer (ankle injury).

The home team is expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Mark Flekken in goal. Mads Roerslev and Keane Lewis-Potter will be deployed as full-backs, aiming to keep things tight at the back while looking to counter-attack. Nathan Collins will partner Ethan Pinnock in central defence.

Vitaly Janelt will join Christian Norgaard and Mikkel Damsgaard in midfield. Janelt and Norgaard will provide defensive cover, while Damsgaard will be responsible for adding creativity and pace to the attack. Up front, Kevin Schade will lead the line, flanked by Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa.

Newcastle United will be without Emil Krafth (shoulder injury), Sven Botman, and Jamaal Lascelles (knee injuries), while Kieran Trippier will miss out due to illness. They will also line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Nick Pope in goal.

Valentino Livramento and Lewis Hall will play as full-backs, contributing at both ends of the pitch. Lloyd Kelly will partner Fabian Schar in central defence.

In midfield, Bruno Guimaraes will team up with Sandro Tonali and Joelinton. Tonali will focus on recovering possession and shielding the defence, while Guimaraes and Joelinton will provide creativity and drive. Up front, Alexander Isak will spearhead the attack, with Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon on the wings.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Brentford and Newcastle will be played at Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, on Saturday, December 7, at 3 PM BST (local time), 10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Brentford vs Newcastle Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Brentford vs Newcastle Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Brentford vs Newcastle Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Brentford vs Newcastle Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Brentford vs Newcastle Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.