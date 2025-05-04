Brentford vs Manchester United Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Brentford and Manchester United will try and extend their winning streaks when they meet at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday. Matchweek 35 of the 2024/25 Premier League season continues with four matches on Sunday, kicking off with three games scheduled at the same time, including the clash between Brentford and Manchester United.

Both teams approach the match with very different end-of-season goals. Brentford still have a slim chance of qualifying for the UEFA Europa League, though the odds are not in their favor. Meanwhile, Manchester United are confident and eyeing a Europa League title, after beating Athletic Club 3-0 in the first leg of the semi-final earlier this week.

Both Teams to Give in Their Best

Manchester United have had a disappointing 2024/25 Premier League season and are set to finish outside the top half of the table. However, their campaign could still end on a high note if they manage to win the UEFA Europa League trophy.

In contrast, Brentford have had an average season overall. They started the campaign on a promising note at home, rarely dropping points at the Gtech Community Stadium. However, their home form has declined in the second half of the season, while their performances on the road have improved in recent months.

In the last meeting between the two sides, Manchester United came from behind to secure a 2-1 win, with Rasmus Højlund netting a rare goal to clinch all three points.

Thomas Frank has no fresh injury setbacks to deal with as he prepares for Brentford's upcoming match. However, the Bees' boss will still be missing five key first-team players against Manchester United.

In contrast, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has a new injury concern to address ahead of the visit to the Gtech Community Stadium. He will have to cope without six senior players for Sunday's encounter.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Bretford and Manchester United will be played at Gtech Community Stadium, Bretford, England, on Sunday, May 4, at 2 PM BST/9 AM ET and 6:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Brentford vs Manchester United Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Brentford vs Manchester United Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Brentford vs Manchester United Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Brentford vs Manchester United Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Brentford vs Manchester United Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.