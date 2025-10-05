Brentford vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Brentford welcome Manchester City to the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday, with both teams looking to carry their recent Premier League winning form into this clash. Brentford have shown they can challenge even the strongest teams, and it will be interesting to see if they can pull off a positive result when they take on Manchester City on Sunday evening.

As for Manchester City, they head into the game unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions, with four wins and two draws. Pep Guardiola will no doubt be disappointed after his side was held to a 2-2 draw by AS Monaco in the Champions League earlier this week.

Manchester City On a High

However, Manchester City will now be focused on narrowing the gap to the Premier League leaders with a win in this fixture.

Manchester City have let several points slip away in recent Premier League games, managing only three wins from their last six matches — a run that falls short of expectations for a club of their caliber.

On paper, City remain the stronger side, and they'll be eager to secure all three points this time.

When these two teams last met, the game ended in a 2-2 draw. It will be interesting to see who takes control when they face off again on Sunday.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Brentford and Manchester City will be played at Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England, on Sunday, October 5, at 4:30 PM BST/11:30 AM ET and 9 PM IST.

