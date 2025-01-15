Brentford vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

A resurgent Manchester City are set to face a strong Brentford side at home, with both teams aiming for crucial wins in the EPL. Brentford have earned praise for their excellent home performances this season and will look to maintain that form against Manchester City.

Up until their match against Arsenal, they boasted the best home record in the league and may still have a chance to reclaim that standing. However, there was a surprising turn of events over the weekend when Championship club Plymouth Argyle won win at the Gtech Community Stadium. In response, Brentford bounced back with a resounding away win over Southampton after their loss to Arsenal.

Manchester Have Tough Competition

Thomas Frank's side will need to reinvent their solid home form when they welcome Manchester City to the Gtech Community Stadium. Meanwhile, Manchester City continued their resurgence with an extraordinary 8-0 win over lower-league team Salford City.

Pep Guardiola is likely happy with the commanding nature of that win, as it appears to have helped his team recover from their recent struggles.

The win ensured their spot in the next round of the FA Cup and, combined with recent league wins against Leicester City and West Ham United, has brought renewed energy and confidence to the squad.

In any case, Manchester City have a challenging path ahead as they look to recover from the points they've lost in the Premier League. Guardiola will aim for his team to secure a third consecutive win when they face Brentford.

In recent seasons, Manchester City have struggled against the Bees, but Guardiola will be counting on his players to maintain their current form in this matchup.

Their immediate focus is to climb the league table, with the primary goal of securing a top-four spot. If the opportunity arises, they may even set their sights on a late push for the title.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Brentford and Manchester City will be played at Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, on Tuesday, January 14, at 7:30 PM BST (local time), 2:30 PM ET and 1 AM IST (Wednesday).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Brentford vs Manchester City Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Brentford vs Manchester City Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Brentford vs Manchester City Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Brentford vs Manchester City Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Brentford vs Manchester City Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.