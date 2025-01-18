Brentford vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Brentford is set to welcome Liverpool to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, with both sides eager to return to winning form. The Bees have struggled lately and managed just one win in their last six Premier League outings but are coming off an impressive draw against Manchester City.

Brentford will be optimistic about their chances against Liverpool, given the visitors' recent inconsistencies. Whether they can secure all three points needs to be seen. Meanwhile, Liverpool has struggled to find their rhythm in recent weeks. They dropped points in their last two league games against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest and were recently eliminated from the EFL Cup by Tottenham.

Liverpool Need to Bounce Back

The visitors have shown signs of weakness lately, and it will be interesting to see if they can make a strong comeback. Although Liverpool currently sits atop the league table, Arsenal is close behind, leaving the Reds with no room for further mistakes.

Meanwhile Brentford have a tough time as will be missing several key players due to injuries. Joshua Dasilva is sidelined with a knee issue, while Gustavo Nunes is out with a back problem.

Rico Henry is unavailable due to a knee injury, and Aaron Hickey is dealing with a thigh strain. Igor Thiago is also out with a knee injury, Ethan Pinnock is nursing a thigh problem, and Kristoffer Ajer is unavailable due to an ankle injury.

Liverpool will also be missing Joe Gomez, who is sidelined with a thigh injury, while Diogo Jota remains doubtful for the weekend clash.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Brentford and Liverpool will be played at Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, on Saturday, January 18, at 3 PM BST/10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Brentford vs Liverpool Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Brentford vs Liverpool Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Brentford vs Liverpool Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Brentford vs Liverpool Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Brentford vs Liverpool Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.