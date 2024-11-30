Brentford vs Leicester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Leicester City will be extremely desperate to find some consistency after the dismissal of Steve Cooper, with Brentford set to be the first team to face the Foxes since their split with the English manager. The 2024/25 Premier League season resumed on Friday with the between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton.

Saturday, Nov. 30, will see six matches, beginning with four simultaneous kick-offs, including Brentford vs Leicester City at the Gtech Community Stadium. Brentford's form has been inconsistent so far this season, but they've shown promise in the early months of the campaign. Here's all you need to know about the crucial encounter between Brentford FC vs Leicester City.

Big Match Ahead

While the Bees have struggled on the road, earning just one point from six away games, they boast the best home record in the Premier League this term. Manager Thomas Frank will be hopeful of securing a positive result at home this weekend.

Steve Cooper's time at Leicester City was brief, despite the Foxes not being in the relegation zone. Currently sitting 16th in the Premier League standings, their position has become more fragile in recent weeks due to a four-match winless streak.

As a result, the newly promoted club parted ways with Cooper, with Ruud van Nistelrooy reportedly close to taking over as manager. In their last meeting, Leicester City fought back from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw against Brentford. The Hard Tackle previews this upcoming encounter between the two sides.

Ahead of Saturday's match, Frank has received mostly positive updates regarding his team's availability. Brentford could be missing only three first-team players for the clash with Leicester City.

Kristoffer Ajer (foot) and Gustavo Nunes (back) are nearing a return and may feature in the matchday squad, though neither is expected to start. However, Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Rico Henry (knee), and Joshua Dasilva (knee) will remain unavailable.

In contrast, Leicester City manager has received a mixture of team news updates ahead of their trip to the Gtech Community Stadium. The Foxes will be without four key players for Saturday's game.

Facundo Buonanotte is available again after serving a suspension, but Harry Winks is likely to miss out due to a groin injury. Winks joins Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring), and Abdul Issahaku Fatawu (knee) on the sidelines.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Brentford and Leicester City will be played at Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, on Saturday, November 30, at 3 PM BST (local time), 10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Brentford vs Leicester City Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Brentford vs Leicester City Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Brentford vs Leicester City Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Brentford vs Leicester City Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Brentford vs Leicester City Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.