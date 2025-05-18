Brentford vs Fulham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Brentford will take on Fulham to the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon as they aim to continue to build on their recent run of form. The Bees head into this match riding a wave of momentum, having secured four straight wins in the Premier League. They will be hoping to maintain their winning streak through to the end of the season with a strong finish.

In contrast, Fulham have been struggling, having lost four of their last five league matches. Currently placed 11th, the Cottagers will be hoping to bounce back and end their campaign on a more positive note. However, it won't be easy for Fulham this time.

Brentford High on Confidence

Fulham still have a chance to finish in the top half of the table. Whether they can turn things around in the final matches remains to be seen. Matches between Brentford and Fulham tend to be tightly contested, and earlier this season, Fulham came out on top. Brentford will be desperate to settle the score on home turf this time.

Brentford are expected to go with a 4-3-3 formation against Fulham, with Mark Flekken guarding the net. Michael Kayode and Keane Lewis-Potter are likely to take up the full-back positions, aiming to maintain defensive stability while providing support on the counterattack. In central defence, Nathan Collins will partner with Ben Mee.

In midfield, the trio of Yehor Yarmoliuk, Christian Norgaard, and Mikkel Damsgaard will take charge. Yarmoliuk and Norgaard will focus on shielding the backline, while Damsgaard will be tasked with driving the attack and creating chances. Up front, Kevin Schade is set to lead the line, flanked by Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, who will provide width and pace in the final third.

Fulham are likely to go with a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Bernd Leno between the sticks. Kenny Tete and Antonee Robinson are likely to be deployed as full-backs. In central defence, Issa Diop will be paired with Joachim Andersen.

In midfield, Sasa Lukic and Andreas Pereira will operate as the holding pair. Emile Smith Rowe is set to play in the No. 10 role, aiming to orchestrate play and create chances for the forwards. Adama Traore and Alex Iwobi are expected to feature on the wings. Leading the line will be Raul Jimenez, who will look to be Fulham's main attacking outlet.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Brentford and Fulham will be played at Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England, on Sunday, May 18, at 3 PM BST/10 AM ET and 7:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Brentford vs Fulham Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Brentford vs Fulham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Brentford vs Fulham Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Brentford vs Fulham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Brentford vs Fulham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.