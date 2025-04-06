Brentford vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Chelsea head across West London to the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday, looking to tighten their hold on a UEFA Champions League qualification spot. Their opponents, Brentford, are trying to rediscover the early-season spark that has recently eluded them. Enzo Maresca's side currently sit fourth in the table and are gaining momentum.

Meanwhile, Brentford find themselves mid-table, still struggling for consistency as the Premier League campaign heads toward its end. Thomas Frank's Brentford had enjoyed a strong run of five straight away wins earlier in the season, but their confidence took a hit with a 2-1 loss to Newcastle United in midweek and they need to regain tehir confidence again.

Chelsea Gears Up for Solid Finish

A penalty from Bryan Mbeumo briefly levelled things after Alexander Isak's opener, but a second-half goal from Sandro Tonali sealed Brentford's fourth consecutive away defeat to the Magpies. Returning to familiar ground, Brentford are desperate to end a poor run of results at home.

Since their 4-2 win over Newcastle in December, they haven't won a single Premier League game at the Gtech Community Stadium. That December match remains their only home league win in nearly four months, with the team now going seven games without a home win — a streak that has damaged their ambitions of European qualification.

Their defensive issues have been a major factor. Brentford are the only team in the Premier League that has yet to keep a clean sheet at home this season. The last time they shut out an opponent on their own turf was in a 0-0 draw against Fulham back in May 2024. Currently 11th in the standings and three points short of the top ten, Brentford need an almost flawless finish to the season to keep their European dreams alive.

Brentford haven't beaten Chelsea at home in any competition since 1937, a record they're eager to change — though it'll take a much better showing to do so. Chelsea, meanwhile, enter the match riding high after a gritty 1-0 win over Spurs, courtesy of Enzo Fernandez. That win kept them fourth and in a strong Champions League position.

However, their away form is a major concern, with four straight league losses on the road. Despite this, they remain unbeaten in seven trips to Brentford. Sunday's game offers a crucial chance for Chelsea to snap their away slump and solidify their top-four spot.

