Brentford vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Brentford will host Aston Villa at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday as they aim to continue their recent run of form. The Bees have avoided defeat in four of their last five Premier League outings and will be desperate to secure another strong result against Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, the visitors have struggled with inconsistency in recent weeks, causing them to slip to tenth place in the league standings. With hopes of securing a European spot for this season, Aston Villa cannot afford to keep dropping points and will be desperate to respond with a convincing performance. Unai Emery's side will back themselves to come out on top against Brentford.

Brentford Aim to Continue Their Unbeaten Streak

The Villans have not lost any of their last six encounters with Brentford and possess the quality to take all three points. Whether they can capitalize on their past success and get the job done remains to be seen.

The hosts are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Mark Flekken guarding the goal. Kristoffer Ajer and Keane Lewis-Potter will operate as the full-backs, aiming to maintain defensive solidity while exploiting counter-attacking opportunities against Aston Villa. Meanwhile, Nathan Collins will partner with Ben Mee at the center of the defense.

In midfield, Vitaly Janelt will join forces with Yehor Yarmoliuk and Mikkel Damsgaard. While Janelt and Yarmoliuk will provide defensive support, Damsgaard will be tasked with injecting creativity and attacking momentum. Leading the attack for Brentford will be Kevin Schade, flanked by Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa on the wings.

Aston Villa are set to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, with Emiliano Martinez guarding the net. Andres Garcia and Lucas Digne will take up roles as the full-backs, tasked with providing defensive stability while also pushing forward on counterattacks. In central defense, Ezri Konsa will be paired with Axel Disasi to form a solid backline.

In midfield, John McGinn and Youri Tielemans will operate in deeper roles, aiming to dictate play and drive the team forward. On the flanks, Leon Bailey and Marcus Rashford will bring speed, creativity, and attacking flair. Morgan Rogers will take the attacking midfield position, looking to carve out goal-scoring chances for his teammates. Leading the line for Aston Villa will be Ollie Watkins, spearheading the attack against Brentford.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Brentford and Aston Villa will be played at Gtech Community Stadium, London, on Saturday, March 8, at 5:30 PM BST/12:30 AM ET and 11 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Brentford vs Aston Villa Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Brentford vs Aston Villa Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Brentford vs Aston Villa Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Brentford vs Aston Villa Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Brentford vs Aston Villa Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.