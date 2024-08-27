Brenna Swindell: Ex-MLB Pitcher Greg Swindell's Daughter Found after Sudden Disappearance as Ex-Boyfriend Is Arrested

Former MLB pitcher Greg Swindell announced on Tuesday morning on X that his daughter, Brenna, has been found, two days after his wife reported her missing. The 59-year-old World Series-winning pitcher had requested help to locate his daughter, Brenna, who he said went missing from Austin, Texas, after her ex-boyfriend left a troubling handwritten note.

According to NewsNation, Travis County (Texas) sheriff said that they located the 29-year-old overnight with her ex-boyfriend, Morgan Guidry, who has been taken into custody following an arrest warrant issued by the sheriff's office. Swindell and Sarah earlier described Guidry as 'violent' and "is in trouble with law from when he assaulted her last month."

Found at Last

"She has been found. That's all we have for now," Greg tweeted. "Thank you to everyone. And I mean everyone who helped in the process. ."

He wrote in a follow-up tweet: "Thanks for all the messages call and most of all PRAYERS. Journey home starts soon. Keep ."

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said that Brenna was found with Guidry, who has been arrested an outstanding warrant.

Brenna's disappearance was first revealed on Sunday when her mother, Sarah, reported that she had not been in contact with her daughter since August 22.

"Her phone is off and she has not been in contact with family, friends, and most importantly her children," Sarah wrote on Facebook.

"Her ex-boyfriend in the photo has a warrant and is violent so PLEASE if you have seen or heard from either one of them, let us know. She drives a white Kia Carnival which has not been located yet. We are in the process of filing a missing persons report so that will be with Austin Police soon. THANK YOU and please share. Brennie, if you see this, we all love you so much and need you home!"

Concerned Mother

Sarah later updated her post to indicate that the car had traveled to Colorado, emphasizing her concern that her daughter might be in danger.

"We SO appreciate all the leads and the offers of help from people in Colorado. But we have no idea where in Colorado they are, or if they are even still there. PLEASE keep the tips coming of any sightings or information," Sarah wrote.

"Again, her boyfriend is in trouble with law from when he assaulted her last month and we don't know if she went with him willingly, was talked into running away with him, or what. I still feel she would never abandon her 3 children or just take off without explanation. So until we can prove otherwise, we feel she is in danger. Thank you again, everyone."

Greg, who played 17 seasons in Major League Baseball for six teams, including the 2001 World Series-winning Diamondbacks, shared a press release on X on Monday from the Austin Police Department's missing person unit regarding his daughter's disappearance.

The statement noted that Brenna was last seen with Guidry around 10:20 p.m. on August 22 at a bar in Spicewood, Texas, and that neither of them had been spotted since.

According to the release, both of their phones had also been turned off. He also shared a tweet displaying an arrest warrant for Guidry related to assault.

In less than 24 hours, the Swindell family received some positive news.

"Brenna and Morgan have been located and are okay!" Sarah posted Tuesday morning. "THANK YOU to everyone who prayed and shared informations to us! "