"I'm Brendan Burns and this is 60 Seconds of Truth for YOU." If you follow @brendanhburns on Instagram you've likely heard these words before. Burns shares daily doses of business, life, and relationship coaching in one-minute clips on his social media posts and stories.

While Burns is known for holding week-long events all over the world where he will lecture for hours at a time, most recently in Nosara, Costa Rica and his hometown of New York City, he also sees the value in sharing wisdom quickly and concisely.

"Life is hard," Burns says. "We live in an age where people are constantly comparing themselves to others or dealing with financial, emotional, or career-related stressors. Depression and addiction rates are continuing to rise."

"The quality of your thoughts determines the quality of your emotions. Emotions represent your body's physical reaction to the mind's thoughts. And the quality of your emotions defines the quality of your life," he says. "If you live in anger, shame, fear, or other emotional pain, you will feel lousy all the time. If you live in joy, gratitude, security, or healthy pride, however, your life will be very different."

"As long as your unconscious mind runs unchecked," Burns says, "i.e. you are not practicing presence or watching your thoughts, painful emotions will permeate your body."

"We can choose to interpret things differently, ask different questions, and transition into a new way of feeling and ultimately living. Check-in with your physical body right now to see if you are able to feel your emotions," Burns said during our conversation.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.