Breaking: Ukraine Carries Out Airstrikes on Oil Depot in Russian City Belgorod; Videos Show Massive Explosions

Ukraine has carried out an airstrike on an oil depot in Russia, resulting in a massive explosion with flames and smoke billowing up in the sky. Two Ukrainian helicopters fired at Russia's oil facilities at Belgorod.

Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed that the attack caused a massive fire and alleged that the two helicopters had entered the Russian territory flying at low altitudes.

Visuals of the site that appeared on the internet have shown that several missiles were fired from a low altitude at the oil facility, leading to a massive explosion.

The governor has revealed that two people were hurt in the fire but the company which owns the oil depot, Russian oil firm Rosneft, has said that no one was injured in the fire.

(More to follow)