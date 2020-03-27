The British Health Minister Matt Hancock tweeted that he has tested positive for Covid-19 as of Friday, March 27. Matt Hancock is said to have mild symptoms and is in self-isolation at his home.

Prior to the Health Minister being tested positive the Prime Minister was also tested positive for Covid-19. The tweet by the minister said that he followed the medical advice after the PM was tested positive. He also said that he is following the guidelines and presently his symptoms are mild.

He asked the people to follow the guideline and protect the NHS and "save lives".