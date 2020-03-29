A third person has died because of complications after being tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, March 29, said the Ministry of Health in a press release. The person with no travel history passed away at 12.12 PM local time.

The 70-year-old man was admitted at the Singapore General Hospital on February 29 and was tested positive by March 2. The MoH said that the man was in the Intensive Care Unit since then. He developed complications and died because of the infection 27 days later in the ICU. The man is said to have a history of hypertension and hyperlipidemia.

Third death due to coronavirus in Singapore

MoH also said that the hospital has reached out to the family and is assisting them. Singapore had previously recorded two deaths because of the coronavirus, a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and a 64-year-old Indonesian man were the deceased.

They died because of the complications that happened while being treated for the coronavirus. So far the total number of cases reported in the country is 802 with 70 new cases being reported on Saturday, March 28.