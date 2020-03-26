Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Thursday that the government is setting aside a further $48.4 billion to support businesses, workers and families in the Republic during the Coronavirus crisis which the country is currently facing.

During the parliamentary session, Heng told the House, "This is a landmark package, and a necessary response to a unique situation."

It should be noted that the additional $48 billion amounts to nearly half of the Singapore government's $106 billion Budget for the financial year 2020. It is more than double the $20.5 billion Resilience Package which was announced in the 2009 Budget to tackle the global financial crisis.