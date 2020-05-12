The four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is going to leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season of the Formula One which is at this moment stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak or COVID-19, the Italian team stated on Tuesday.

Vettel to leave Ferrari

"This is a decision taken jointly by ourselves and Sebastian, one which both parties feel is for the best," said team principal Mattia Binotto in a statement.

The deadly virus outbreak of the coronavirus has put a halt to many sporting activities around the world in recent times with the Tokyo Olympics getting postponed along with the Euro 2020 and other events.

(With agency inputs)