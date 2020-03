The civil rights leader and the aide to Martin Luther King Jr, has died at the age of 98 on Friday, March 27. Joseph Lowery, the civil rights icon and founding father of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference passed away while being surrounded by the family. Joseph Echols Lowery was born Oct. 29, 1921, in Alabama.

He has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from the US President Barack Obama in the year 2009.

(This is a developing story and will be updated soon)