Pro-democracy candidates have registered a thumping win in Hong Kong local elections, underscoring the trouble that lies ahead for the leadership in mainland China. In a landslide victory, the democrats won in 388 seats, whereas pro-Beijing candidates won in 58 seats, local media reports said.

The self-ruled city of 7.4 million people went to the polls under the shadow of violent protests but the polling itself was peaceful and no violent incident was reported. The elections were held to elect representatives for 452 district council seats. Residents turned out in record numbers even as the pro-Beijing establishment had mustered all resources to tilt the electoral balance.

"I would like to say 'no' to the government, to what they have done these past few months ... It makes me very angry ... [Chief Executive] Carrie Lam just doesn't listen to Hong Kong. We've come out so many times and they don't listen and make this situation worse," a voter who lined up in front of a polling booth told Al Jazeera, summarising the mood of the electorate.

The big turnout means "there is a great groundswell in Hong Kong who believes in democracy," David Alton, international observers and a member of the British House of Lords, told the Associated Press.

Though the district councils deal mainly with civic issues, the elections were seen as a referendum on the current leadership that leans towards China. Hong Kong has been gripped by a tense and long protest that began six months ago against the move to pass an extradition bill under which suspects would be transferred to foreign territories including to mainland China.

