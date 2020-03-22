Argentina and Juventus striker Paulo Dybala tests positive for the novel coronavirus or COVID-19. The striker stated in a tweet that he and girlfriend Oriana Sabatin have tested positive for the deadly virus, even though he mentioned that they are not displaying any symptoms.

The Argentine player was tested for the disease last week and is currently under self-isolation at home. The tweet posted by the Argentine star read, " Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive," Dybala.

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 11,000 people and infecting nearly 300,000 people worldwide.

(This is a developing story and will be updated)