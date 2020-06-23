The world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus or COVID-19, the Serbian mentioned in a statement on Tuesday as the world continues to grapple with the virus outbreak.

Croatia's Borna Coric and Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Viktor Troicki had previously tested positive for the deadly novel virus after they played in the Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region that was hosted by Novak Djokovic.

The tennis star was not tested in Croatia, instead, he was tested after he arrived in Serbia and there it was confirmed that he had the disease but did not display any symptoms. His wife Jelena has also tested positive for the virus and they will go into self-isolation for 14 days. "The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested," Djokovic said in a statement as quoted by the Metro. "My result is positive just as is Jelena's, while our children's are negative."

Djokovic Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The tournament came in the news for all the wrong reasons in recent times. It has received severe criticism from people around the world for not following the rules of physical distancing in the stands as large crowds filled the stadiums and also players participating in friendly football and basketball matches, most of the people were also not seen wearing masks.

Apart from the above-mentioned players, Djokovic's fitness coach Marko Paniki and also Dimitrov's coach Christian Groh were tested positive for the deadly novel virus. The final of the event was supposed to be played between Novak Djokovic and Andrew Rublev, but it got abandoned after Dimitrov announced on Sunday that he had tested positive for the COVID-19.

COVID-19 Crisis

The world number one tennis star apologized for all the infection cases that happen during the tournament and he'd that the cases do not get further complicated. The Serbian further clarified that they organized the event thinking that the virus has weakened and did not expect to get anyone affected.

Many tennis stars have also criticized the decision of the Serbian player and mentioned that hosting the event looking at the current scenario was not a good decision from his part. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world and has claimed the lives of more than 472,000 people globally and infected over 9.1 million people worldwide in more than 170 countries.