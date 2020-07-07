The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro has made an announcement that he has tested positive for coronavirus or COVID-19. "It came back positive," Bolsonaro wearing a mask told a group of reporters on Tuesday lunchtime as reported by The Guardian.

The president who is currently 65, has repeatedly downplayed the effects if the pandemic and has flouted social distancing, even as Brazil became the second-worst nation after the US, with over 65,000 deaths and 1.6 million cases of infections.

Brazil President Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The diagnosis of the president comes just three days after he had lunch at the house of US ambassador to Brazil, Todd Chapman. The reports of his possible infections first came on Monday evening, with the news outlets reporting that he has developed symptoms. MRI of hid lungs was also taken as the president mentioned that the results were 'clear'.

Bolsonaro's response to the virus outbreak has drawn criticism from the country and also the world as many blamed him for the nation's current situation. The virus has claimed the lives of many people in Brazil as the death toll continues to increase.

COVID-19 Crisis

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 538,000 people worldwide and infected over 11.6 million people globally in more than 1770 countries.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected country followed by Brazil and India.