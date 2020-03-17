Malaysia has recorded its first death due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 in Sarawak. The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee secretariat confirmed on Tuesday, March 17 that a 60-year-old pastor from the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Kuching, passed away at the Sarawak Hospital at 11 am.

The State Health Department is said to be still in the process of identifying the source of his infection. The officials have identified 193 people who were in close contact with the deceased. They are being placed under quarantine.

Recently Sarawak has seen 45 Covid-19 cases in certain clusters including Sri Petaling Cluster, Kuching (Church) Cluster, Sarikei Cluster and another cluster in Kuching. The source of the infection from these clusters is yet to be identified.

(This is a developing story and will be updated)