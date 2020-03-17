Italy, which is the second country after China to suffer from most infection and death cases due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak, has reported 349 new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday taking its total since February to 2,158. Italy now has 27,980 infection cases, while four days ago the number was 15,113.

Italy struggling to combat Novel Coronavirus

However, the head of Civil Protection Agency said they were still waiting for information from the southern region of Puglia and the northern province of Trento. It should be noted that 2,749 had fully recovered compared to 2,335 the day before. Some 1,851 people were in intensive care against a previous 1,672.

A video published by Reuters showed almost empty roads in the part of northern Italy after the Coronavirus forced the Italy government to order a lockdown to contain the spread of deadly Coronavirus.