BREAKING: Explosives Found in Car Near Trump Rally on Long Island after Second Assassination Attempt as Driver Flees into the Woods

Police reportedly found 'explosives' in a vehicle close to the site of former President Donald Trump's rally on Long Island, where he was scheduled to speak Wednesday evening. If confirmed, this incident would be the latest alarming security lapse, following the arrest of an attempted assassin at his Palm Beach golf club just three days earlier.

According to sources within the Nassau County Police Department, as reported by One America News Network journalist James Lalino, the rally's security perimeter was compromised, and a blue barrel was taken away. During the K9 search, they "found an explosive device in one of the vehicles. Sources claimed the driver fled into the woods.

Another assassination Attempt Foiled

"No one saw if he had anything on him, they just saw him take off running. A lot of cars are now parking, they're lining up on Hempstead Turnpike, just parking on the grass. Even over at Eisenhower Park, they're just parking over there," the source went on to tell Lalino according to a post on X.

Thousands of MAGA supporters are expected to gather on Long Island today afternoon ahead of the 7 p.m. ET rally at the Nassau Coliseum.

Since the first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, Trump has predominantly shifted to hosting indoor events.

During that incident, he was shot in the right ear by would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks amidst gunfire at his summer rally.

Two months later, while playing at the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach on a Sunday afternoon just after 1 p.m., a gunman aimed an AK-47 at the former president.

The Republican candidate was swiftly moved to safety as Secret Service agents fired at the suspect, who was carrying a GoPro camera, a backpack, and a rifle.

Trump's Security a Concern

Trump has accused both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris of inciting violence against him through their rhetoric. On Monday, police released footage showing the arrest of Trump's alleged would-be assassin, Ryan Wesley Routh.

In the video, Routh, 58, is seen struggling with officers, his shirt and arms raised, as he is surrounded by law enforcement about 50 miles from West Palm Beach, Florida.

Routh was arrested on Sunday morning, just over an hour after he allegedly tried to shoot the former president through a fence while Trump was golfing.

Police tracked him down after a witness, who saw him fleeing in a stolen black Nissan SUV, provided his license plate to authorities.

New information revealed on Monday suggests that Routh might have been hiding in the bushes near the golf course for up to 12 hours before his frightening attempt on the former president's life.