An explosion at an underground mine in central Germany has injured two workers, while as many as 30 people are trapped underground, The mine in Saxony-Anhalt has a depth of 700 metres. Rescue operations are underway.

German local media said the explosion took place deep underground and the possible cause is ascertained as methane gas leak. It has been reported that oxygen supplies to the trapped workers are currently in place, keeping chances of rescue robust.

(The story will be updated with more detail)