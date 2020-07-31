Multiple Emmy-winning actor Bryan Cranston took to Instagram to reveal to his fans that he had made a recovery after contracting COVID-19. In a two-minute video shared on Instagram, the Breaking Bad star spoke about his diagnosis and said that he had suffered only from the mild symptoms of the disease.

The 64-year-old also disclosed that he had donated his plasma with the hope that it may benefit others in their fight against the coronavirus infection. "I wanted to announce that I had COVID-19 a little while ago. Very lucky, very mild symptoms. So I thought maybe there's something I can do, so I started a program (at UCLA Blood and Platelet Center) so hopefully the plasma donation can help some other people," said Cranston.

Contracting the Deadly Virus

Along with the video, he wrote: "Hi. About now you're probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you're tired of this!! Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience. I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still... I contracted the virus."

The actor added, further, "Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail - but ONLY if we follow the rules together. Be well - Stay well."

Set to Donate Plasma Again

Cranston was able to donate 840 milliliters of plasma to coronavirus research and said that he plans to return soon to make another donation. The actor encouraged his followers to donate plasma if they have had COVID-19, saying that the process takes only an hour.

The veteran actor joins the growing list of Hollywood celebrities who have contracted and beaten the coronavirus infection. Tom Hanks, who was the first Hollywood actor to reveal that he had been afflicted with the disease, had also donated his plasma to help people recover from COVID-19.

(With inputs from agencies)