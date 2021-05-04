BREAKING: Armed Man Shot Outside CIA Headquarters Building in Virginia

An armed man was shot outside the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, the Federal bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Monday. The agency said the man was shot at by officers after he emerged from the his vehicle with a weapon.

The agency further said that the armed man was trying to drive into the CIA campus. He did not carry any access documents. The incident happened around 6.pm. The man was stopped by armed guards who operate the gates, but he was shot when he came out of the vehicle, armed, reports said.

The identity of the suspect has not been revealed. Nor is more information available on his condition after he was taken to a hospital for treatment for gunshot injury. At least one FBI agent opened fire on him, according to reports.

(More details awaited)