In a horrific accident in India on Friday night, seven pilgrims sleeping on the pavement were run over by a bus. The accident happened at Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, northern India.

Indian media reports said the seven dead were sleeping along the roadside midway through their journey to Naraura ghat in Bulandshahr to take a dip in the holy river Ganga.

All the dead were women and children.

In a quirky turn of events, the bus that ran them over was also carrying pilgrims who were returning from the famed Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu.