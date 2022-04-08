International Business Times, Singapore Edition
World

BREAKING: 30 Killed as Russian Missile Hits Ukraine Railway Station Packed With Fleeing Civilians

Close
Elon Musk joins Twitters board of directors; promises significant improvements

More than 30 people have been killed and over 100 were wounded after Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Kramatorsk railway station on Friday. A large number of civilians were present at the station as they were fleeing the town.

Thermobaric missile
Representative image Twitter

"Two rockets hit the Kramatorsk railway station. People have been hurt. We are clarifying the details," said Alexander Kamyshin, the head of Ukraine's railway company.

"According to operational data, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded in the rocket attack on Kramatorsk railway station," Kamyshin revealed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed the attack and stated that Russian forces are targetting civilian areas. "This is an evil that has no limits. And if it is not punished, it will never stop,' he wrote in an Instagram post.

Ukrainian train
Representative image Twitter

On Thursday, three passenger trains were blocked in the same area following an airstrike on the line.

Kramatorsk is located in the east of Ukraine and it is nearly 50 miles from Donetsk and 80 miles from Luhansk.

Ukraine has claimed that the Russian troops are regrouping for new attacks as Moscow aims to seize territories in Ukraine's east. Officials in the region have asked civilians to leave in the wake of more attacks.

Read more

READ MORE