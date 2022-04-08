BREAKING: 30 Killed as Russian Missile Hits Ukraine Railway Station Packed With Fleeing Civilians

More than 30 people have been killed and over 100 were wounded after Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Kramatorsk railway station on Friday. A large number of civilians were present at the station as they were fleeing the town.

"Two rockets hit the Kramatorsk railway station. People have been hurt. We are clarifying the details," said Alexander Kamyshin, the head of Ukraine's railway company.

"According to operational data, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded in the rocket attack on Kramatorsk railway station," Kamyshin revealed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed the attack and stated that Russian forces are targetting civilian areas. "This is an evil that has no limits. And if it is not punished, it will never stop,' he wrote in an Instagram post.

On Thursday, three passenger trains were blocked in the same area following an airstrike on the line.

Kramatorsk is located in the east of Ukraine and it is nearly 50 miles from Donetsk and 80 miles from Luhansk.

Ukraine has claimed that the Russian troops are regrouping for new attacks as Moscow aims to seize territories in Ukraine's east. Officials in the region have asked civilians to leave in the wake of more attacks.

