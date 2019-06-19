The 33-year-old Brazilian footballer, Marta became all-time top goal scorer of FIFA world cup history after her 17th goal during Brazil vs Italy match in the Women's World Cup in France.

Brazil's captain Marta, who once said that she is married to football, led the Brazilian side to victory as a captain and to the third spot in Group C on Tuesday by converting a penalty after Debinha was fouled by Elena Linari in the second half. She has achieved six FIFA World Player of the Year trophies since 2006.

After scoring the 17th goal she surpassed 16 goals netted by Germany's Miroslav Klose by setting a new record in world cup history in both the men's and women's categories. She is the only player among all the male and female footballers to have scored in five different World Cups.

Even though the South American side was defeated by Australia 3-2 in the second match of the group stage, they managed to qualify for the knockout round as the best third-placed team in the competition with six points, behind Italy and Australia.

On Tuesday, in another match between Australia and Jamaica, the star performer Samantha Kerr scored four goals to beat the Jamaican side 4-1.

Brazil now looks set to face hosts France or the most unlikely team Germany in the next round. The group winners Italy will play against a third-placed team in the last 16, with Nigeria or China.