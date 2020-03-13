The communication secretary to Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, who accompanied him on his trip to Mar-a-Lago, has tested positive for novel coronavirus. White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said that both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence had "almost no interactions" with the Brazilian official, Fabio Wajngarten. However, pictures posted by Wajngarten on social media doesn't reflect this claim.

White House downplays fear

The White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, said on Thursday that both the US President and Vice President did not need to be tested, Guardian reported.

Fabio Wajngarten poses with Trump, Pence

Contrary to the White House claim, the Brazilian official himself posted a picture of himself on social media, beside President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Novel coronavirus spreads swiftly among people in close contact with each other (within 6 ft.). It also spreads through coughs and sneezes, or by touching objects that has virus on them.

Brazilian government issues statement

"The medical service of the presidency of the Republic adopted and is adopting all the necessary preventative measures to preserve the health of the president of the republic and the entire presidential committee which accompanied him on the recent trip to the United States, as well as presidential palace staff", the Brazilian government said in a statement. The US government has also been informed "so that they can adopt the necessary cautionary measures".

Trump talks about possible exposure to coronavirus

In a statement at the Oval office, President Donald Trump said that he wasn't concerned. "We had dinner in Florida at Mar-a-Lago with the entire [Brazilian] delegation". "I don't know if the press aide was there. But we did nothing very unusual", he added.

Meanwhile, two Republican senators, who were present at Mar-a-Lago when the Brazilian delegation visited, announced self-quarantine. Both Rick Scott of Florida and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina have announced self-isolation after possible exposure to coronavirus. As on Friday (March 13), USA has reported 1,762 cases of coronavirus infection, along with 41 fatalities. Although Brazil hasn't reported any fatality, but has 77 confirmed Covid-19 cases.