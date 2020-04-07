Brazilian model Suzy Cortez has been a stunner and she has once again proved this with her latest Instagram post. She has shared another eye-popping photo on her official social media handle that has left fans wanting more. In the picture, Suzy is seen in a barely-there thong bikini swimsuit leaving very little to the imagination. The Instagram update has garnered more than 23.8K likes and views within a short period since it was uploaded on her official handle.

Everyone is aware who Suzy is when it comes to having the famous butts. She is a two-time Miss BumBum winner. She loves to flaunt her perky derriere which is famous worldwide and her latest post proves why she is known to be one of the hottest models. Suzy's post has bagged several comments from her fans. While several fans flooded the comments section of the post with love, fire and kiss emojis, one of her fans called her photo magnificent.

Apart from her modelling, Suzy is famous for her fitness and workout videos, but she is most popular for her sizzling hot Onlyfans videos online. She often leaves updates for her fans on her Instagram account to watch her sultry videos that leave people sweating.

Suzy's sensational acts on social media often put her in the spotlight. She had earlier stirred controversy for her Lionel Messi tattoo. The model doesn't feel shy of showing her love for the Barcelona star through her social media posts.

She had recently shared a scandalous video which shows Lionel Messi's face tattooed on her groin. The video went viral on the internet making fans go gaga. But the tattoo incident didn't really go well with Messi and his family.

Check out the scandalous video here: