Brazil vs Uruguay Live Streaming: How to Watch the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Online in the US, UK and India

A struggling Brazil team is set to host second-placed Uruguay in a crucial CONMEBAL World Cup 2026 qualifier, with a big chance to overtake their visitors in the standings. Brazil's coach, Dorival Júnior, will demand a strong response from his players after a disappointing campaign so far, highlighted by a 1-1 draw against Venezuela in their last outing.

Despite taking an early lead through an in-form Raphinha, Brazil conceded an equalizer shortly after the second half began, leaving them in fourth place on the table, five points adrift of leaders Argentina. The Selecao will be determined to close that gap when they face the spirited Uruguay on their home turf.

Must-Win Match for Brazil

A win would see Brazil leapfrog Uruguay in the standings and head into the international break on a high note, making this match a pivotal one for their campaign.

Meanwhile, Uruguay climbed to second place in the table following a thrilling last-minute win against Colombia. Juan Fernando Quintero opened the scoring for La Celeste in the 31st minute.

Although an own goal by Davinson Sánchez and a strike from Rodrigo Aguirre gave Uruguay the lead, Andrés Gómez equalized for Colombia in the 96th minute. However, Uruguay had the final word, as Manuel Ugarte scored in the 101st minute, assisted by Facundo Pellistri, securing all three points.

This win pushed Uruguay above Colombia, and coach Marcelo Bielsa will aim to maintain their position with a strong performance against Brazil. A win in this match would temporarily bring Uruguay level on points with Argentina, adding extra motivation for La Celeste as they take on the challenge in Salvador.

On the other hand, Argentina, the reigning 2022 World Cup champions currently lead the CONMEBOL qualifiers table with 22 points from 11 matches, while Peru sits in ninth place with seven points from the same number of games.

Messi's Argentina stands on the brink of securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup if it can overcome Peru in Buenos Aires during Tuesday's South American qualifiers. A win would propel the reigning champions to 25 points from 12 matches, a total historically enough to secure at least sixth place in the 10-team standings.

When and Where

The Brazil vs Uruguay CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be played at the Itaipava Fonte Nova Arena in Salvador, Brazil, on Nov 19 at 9:45 PM local time, 12:45 AM BST, 7:45 PM ET and 6:15 AM IST (Nov 20).

How to Livestream

United States: The Brazil vs Uruguay CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be aired on En Espanol on Telemundo.

The Brazil vs Uruguay CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be live streamed on Fubo, and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Brazil vs Uruguay CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be aired live on Premier Sports. The game will be Live streamed on ViaPlay International's YouTube channel.

India: The Brazil vs Uruguay CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will not be aired in India. However, the match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.