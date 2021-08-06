Brazil Vs Spain Football Live-Streaming: How and When to Watch Olympics Men's Finals Online

Brazil and Spain â€” two of the most prolific names in men's soccer -- will fight it out for the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday August 7. Brazil will be looking to defend their Olympic gold medal, while Spain will try to win a gold in football at the Olympics after 30 years.

That said, neither of the teams have been too consistent in front of the goal at this Olympics but the stakes still will be high given their past record at international level. Here's all you need to know about the Brazil vs Spain Olympics Men's Football final.

Strong Opponents

Brazil won the Rio 2016 Olympics and will be looking to become only the fifth team ever to win back-to-back Olympic golds in football. Spain, on the other hand, will be looking to win their second Olympic gold, having won it first at Barcelona 1992.

Moreover, Brazil and Spain have been two of the best sides throughout the Tokyo Olympics, and the finals should live up to the lofty expectations that come with a showdown of its stature. However, none of the teams have been consistent in front of the goal.

Brazil required more than 90 minutes to beat Mexico in the semifinal to secure a spot in the gold-medal match. Brazil won 4-1 on penalties after Mexico held them to a 0-0 draw. It was the same for Spain as they managed to score only in the extra time to defeat Japan in the semifinal. Spain scored the only goal against Japan in the 115th minute.

When and Where

Despite a good start to their Olympics campaign with a high scoring win over Germany, Andre Jardine's Brazil have only found the net four times in their last four matches coming into this clash. This certainly will put some pressure on the team. On the other hand, it seems the Spanish have been doing just enough to get by this tournament but the fatigue levels of some of their main stars likely mean that there is not much left in the tank.

However, both teams have their plusses and minuses and the Olympic Men's Football final is expected to be a great show.

The Brazil vs Spain Tokyo Olympic Men's Football final will be played on Saturday, August 7 at 7:30 AM ET, at the International Stadium Yokohama â€” Yokohama, Japan.

How to Watch Online

NBC is airing the Olympic matches in the United States. The Brazil vs Spain Olympic Football Final will be also aired on NBC. You can watch the game live on NBC, the NBC website, NBC's Roku channel, or via the NBC app.

The finals will also be broadcast live on Verizon Fios, AT&T TV, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish.

You can also stream the final match live on fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, each of which offer a 1-week free trial (and can be used to access the dedicated stream on NBCOlympics.com).

You can also login to NBCOlympics.com to enjoy a free live stream of the game with cable provider credentials.

In India, the matches will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Six, Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3. You can also stream the matches live on the SonyLIV, JioTV app.