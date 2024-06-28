Brazil vs Paraguay Live Streaming: How the Copa America 2024 Match Online in US, UK and India

Brazil will face Paraguay in its Copa America Group D match in Las Vegas after a frustrating goalless draw against the underdog Costa Rica in their opener, leaving the five-time World Cup champions pondering how to improve their offensive effectiveness.

A wasteful Brazil team dominated ball possession but struggled to break down a highly defensive Costa Rica, which played with a back five. They hovered around their opponent's penalty area but lacked finishing power, managing only three shots on target out of 19 attempts. Paraguay, which suffered a 2-1 defeat to Colombia in its opening match, is highly expected to employ a defensive strategy similar to that of Costa Rica.

Brazil Needs to Prove Themselves

Paraguay hoped for a stronger start to the 2024 Copa America. Despite their 2-1 loss to Colombia on Matchday 1, they performed admirably. Over the past 18 months, the Guaraníes have been inconsistent, securing only two wins in their last ten matches.

Brazil, on the other hand, has had a sluggish beginning under coach Dorival Junior. Although the Selecao started with a narrow victory over England, they have only secured one additional win in their subsequent four matches. They kicked off their Copa America 2024 campaign with a dull goalless draw against Costa Rica.

The last encounter between Paraguay and Brazil resulted in a 4-0 victory for the Selecao, with goals from Raphinha, Philippe Coutinho, Antony, and Rodrygo. The Hard Tackle previews the upcoming match between these two teams.

Here's everything you need to know before the match.

When and Where

The Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match will be played on Friday, June 28, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, United States.

The Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match begins at 8pm ET, 9pm (Argentina time), 1am BST and 5:30 am IST.

How To Watch/ Livestream

United States: The Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match will be broadcast on Fox Networks, while live streaming will be available on FuboTV, TUDN, and Sling TV.

United Kingdom: The Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match will be broadcast on Premier 1, Premier 2. The Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match will be available for livestreaming on Premier Sports Player.

India: The Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, and available for livestreaming on Sony LIV app and FanCode app.