Brazil vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: How to Watch the Copa America 2024 Match Online in US, UK and India

Copa America contenders Brazil will take the field on Monday, June 24 at SoFi Stadium to face Costa Rica in their opening match of the tournament. Coming off a four-game unbeaten streak, the Selecao are favorites to win and continue their quest for the title they narrowly missed last time in 2022.

With an exciting win over Mexico and a draw against the USA, Brazil enters Copa America with impressive performances in friendlies. Endrick even secured a last-minute winner against Mexico. However, Costa Rica is no pushover. They have achieved two decisive wins in World Cup qualifiers, including a commanding 4-0 victory in their opener, setting up an intriguing match.

Brazil All Geared Up

Following a heartbreaking shootout loss to Croatia in the World Cup quarterfinals at Qatar 2022, Brazil went through two caretaker managers while spending nearly a year trying to attract Carlo Ancelotti from Real Madrid.

When the Italian extended his contract with the Spanish club, Brazil decided on Dorival Jr., a seasoned journeyman.

Dorival has built a reputation as a versatile coach, known for his ability to turn around struggling teams mid-season with remarkable success.

Dorival won both the Copa Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil with Flamengo just a few months after taking over. After his six-month contract was not renewed, he joined São Paulo and led them to a Brazilian Cup title before accepting the Brazil job in January.

Dorival faced significant challenges with the national team. While Brazil waited for Ancelotti, it endured a difficult period marked by historic negative results.

The team suffered three consecutive World Cup qualifier defeats for the first time, suffered its first loss to Uruguay in 22 years, and saw the end of a 58-match unbeaten home streak in the qualifiers.

This led to Brazil's worst campaign ever, with just seven points from a possible 18 after six rounds.

The Copa America will mark the first time Dorival has had the opportunity to work extensively with his players. Following a three-week training camp in Florida, Brazil will face Costa Rica before taking on Paraguay and Colombia in Group D.

With most of the focus on world champions Argentina and Lionel Messi, now playing in the MLS, Brazil will begin its Copa America campaign without high expectations. This underdog status is something Dorival is familiar with from his experience at the club level.

Here's everything you need to know before the match.

When and Where

The Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 match will be played on Monday, June 24, at at SoFi Stadium.

The Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 match begins at 8pm ET, 1am BST and 5:30 am IST.

How To Watch/ Livestream

United States: The Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 match will be broadcast on Fox Networks, while live streaming will be available on FuboTV, TUDN, and Sling TV.

United Kingdom: The Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 match will be broadcast on Premier 1, Premier 2. The Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 match will be available for livestreaming on Premier Sports Player.

India: United States: The Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, and available for livestreaming on Sony LIV app and FanCode app.