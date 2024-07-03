Brazil vs Colombia Live Streaming: How to Watch the Copa America 2024 Match Online in US, UK and India

The first round of Copa America 2024 will conclude on Monday, with the knockout phase starting later this week. The final group-stage match promises to be a thrilling encounter as Brazil and Colombia clash at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco. Brazil, under the new leadership of head coach Dorival Junior, had hoped to return to their dominant form.

However, their performances have been inconsistent so far, reflecting the mixed results at the 2024 Copa America. The Selecao began with a goalless draw against Costa Rica, followed by a convincing 4-1 victory over Paraguay. However, the team is high on energy and will aim for a big win against the Colombians.

Time for Brazil to Prove Themselves

Colombia is arguably the hottest team in the Americas, boasting an impressive streak of 10 consecutive wins and remaining undefeated in their last 25 matches. Their last defeat came over two years ago, a 1-0 loss to Argentina, which dashed their hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

Following this setback, Colombia dismissed manager Reinaldo Rueda and reinstated Nestor Lorenzo, a former Argentine player who had previously served as Jose Pekerman's assistant.

The team has made significant strides under the guidance of Lorenzo. The Argentine coach has yet to lose a game, achieving 17 wins in 22 matches (D5). The Cafeteros have maintained a perfect record at the 2024 Copa America, defeating Paraguay 2-1 and Costa Rica 3-0 in their first two games.

The last time Brazil and Colombia met, Colombia came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, with Luis Diaz scoring both goals. The Hard Tackle provides an in-depth look at the upcoming encounter between these two teams.

Here's everything you need to know before the match.

When and Where

The Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2024 match will be played on Tuesday, July 2, at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, United States.

The Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2024 match begins at 9pm ET, 10pm (Argentina time), 2am BST and 6:30 am IST.

How To Watch/ Livestream

United States: The Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2024 match will be broadcast on Fox Networks, while live streaming will be available on FuboTV, TUDN, and Sling TV.

United Kingdom: The Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2024 match will be broadcast on Premier 1, Premier 2. The Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2024 Group A match will be available for livestreaming on Premier Sports Player.

India: The Brazil vs Colombia Copa America 2024 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, and available for livestreaming on Sony LIV app and FanCode app.