Brazil vs Colombia Live Streaming: How to Watch the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Online in the US, UK and India

The battle for the top spot in Copa America 2024's Group D will be at stake when Brazil faces Colombia at Levi's Stadium. As the group stage concludes this midweek, the tournament will shift into the knockout rounds. The final match of this phase promises to be an exciting showdown, with Brazil and Colombia clashing at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco.

Brazil had high expectations of regaining their dominance under new head coach Dorival Junior. However, their performances have been inconsistent lately, reflecting their mixed results in the tournament so far. They opened with a goalless draw against Costa Rica before bouncing back with a commanding 4-1 win over Paraguay.

Brazil Need to Prove Themselves

Colombia, meanwhile, has thrived under Nestor Lorenzo. The Argentine coach remains unbeaten, securing 17 wins and five draws in 22 matches. The Cafeteros have been flawless in Copa America 2024, securing a 2-1 win over Paraguay and a 3-0 triumph against Costa Rica.

The last encounter between Brazil and Colombia saw Colombia overturn a one-goal deficit to secure a 2-1 win in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, with Luis Diaz netting both goals to complete the comeback.

Dorival Junior has no fresh injury concerns as Brazil prepares to face Colombia. However, he must be mindful of potential suspensions, as Eder Militao, Wendell, and Vinicius Junior are one booking away from a ban, which could lead to some lineup changes.

Alisson Becker will continue in goal, with Brazil setting up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. The defense should include Danilo, Lucas Beraldo, Marquinhos, and Guilherme Arana, with Militao and Wendell likely benched. Bruno Guimaraes and Douglas Luiz will anchor the midfield. Upfront, Rodrygo will spearhead the attack, supported by Vinicius Junior, Savinho, and Andreas Pereira, while Raphinha remains a substitute option.

Like Brazil's coach, Nestor Lorenzo has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Colombia's clash with Brazil at Levi's Stadium. He has a fully fit squad but must be cautious of possible suspensions, as Jefferson Lerma, Richard Rios, and Jhon Cordoba are one yellow card away from missing the next match. This could lead to some changes in the lineup.

Camilo Vargas is expected to start in goal, with Colombia deploying a 4-3-3 setup. The defense should feature Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Carlos Cuesta, and Deiver Machado. In midfield, Mateus Uribe will provide stability alongside Kevin Castano and Jhon Arias. Upfront, Jhon Duran will lead the attack, supported by Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez.

When and Where

