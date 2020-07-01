The government of Brazil is going to restrict the entrance of the foreigners to the nation for 30 days because of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, it mentioned in a decree late on Tuesday in its official gazette.

The foreigners with permanent residence in Brazil or working authorization will be exempted from the decree, along with the people from foreign people with spouses or children who are Brazilian. Passengers in transit to other nations are also exempted, as long as they do not leave the airports.

COVID-19 in Brazil

The decree also exempts Venezuelan citizens arriving at the land border and allows foreigners involved in cargo transport. Brazil has the second-highest number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, second only to the United States. According to the Health Ministry, Brazil has 1.4 million cases and 59,594 people have died.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 10.4 million people globally and acclaimed the lives of over 510,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

(With agency inputs)