Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fell in his official residence and hit his head, on Monday. In an interview on Tuesday, he said that though he was fine, he had temporarily lost his memory, after the fall.

The Brazilian President has undergone a number of surgeries, after a stabbing incident during his Presidential campaign, last year. Earlier this month, he said that he has been examined for skin cancer.

What did the President say in the interview?

Brazilian President was rushed to the hospital after he fell in his bathroom at Presidential palace in Brasilia. He fell on his back and hit his head, and was admitted at the Armed Forces Hospital. He was admitted overnight and was released the following day, "with the recommendation that he rest," his office said in a statement.

In an interview on Tuesday, Bolsonaro said, "At that moment I lost memory." A cranial CT scan detected no anomalies. "The following day, this morning, I managed to get back a lot of things and now I am fine," Bolsonaro said in a telephone interview with Band television.

"I slipped and fell on my back. It was a nasty enough blow but I'm going to take care of myself," Bolsonaro said in the interview. "My health is fine," he told Band TV but added, "there are some consequences" of the stabbing.

Jair Bolsonaro stabbing incident

During a Presidential campaign rally in September, last year, he was stabbed in the abdomen, puncturing portion of his intestines, causing internal bleeding. He has undergone four surgeries, most recently, in September. The Monday incident is recent of the health scares, regarding the Brazilian President, who took office on January 1, this year.