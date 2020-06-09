The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has made a R$100 million ($20.74 million) relief fund for helping the top-tier clubs for tackling the financial impact of the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

Clubs in Brazil's second tier have been allocated R$15 million, the governing body added in a statement. Soccer has been suspended since March due to the pandemic and clubs have struggled to cope with the loss of matchday revenue and ticket sales.

CBF Setting Up Relief Fund to Help Top-Tier Teams

The CBF had previously allocated R$19 million to clubs in Brazil's third and fourth-tiers, as well as the top two divisions of the women's league. Brazil has South America's highest death toll from the novel coronavirus, with over 37,000 fatalities.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 406,000 people globally and infected over 7.1 million people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

