Brazil confirmed 37,923 new cases of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 in the last 24 hours along with 1,091 deaths, the health ministry mentioned on Sunday as the nation grapples to fight against the outbreak.

Brazil has registered more than 1.5 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths total 64,265, according to the ministry. The virus has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 11 million people globally.

COVID-19 in Brazil

The outbreak has devastated the health sector in the world and also the global economy in recent times as the major nations had to impose strict lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease for a long time.

Scientists are currently working to find a cure for the virus that has infected people in more than 170 countries and is also currently spreading like wildfire. The WHO also confirmed that the cases of the infections are increasing day by day.

