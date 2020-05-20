The health ministry of Brazil issued new guidelines on Wednesday clearing the way for the usage of hydroxychloroquine for treating patients with the coronavirus or COVID-19, days after the second health minister in a row quiet under the pressure from the President Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro had said on Tuesday the Interim Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, an active-duty Army general would sign the new protocol. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 320,000 people globally and infecting over 4.9 million people worldwide.

Brazil Tackling Coronavirus

The virus which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has infected people in more than 170 countries and is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the most affected country followed by Russia and Brazil.

