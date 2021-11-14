Brass Against's Sophia Urista Received Flak on Twitter After Urinating on a Fan During Concert [VIDEO]

A concert at the Welcome to Rockville festival saw a bizarre occurrence when a singer, Sophia Urista peed on a fan on stage mid-performance. The frontwoman of the cover band Brass Against, Sophia committed the shocking act during her performance at the festival at Daytona Beach, Florida on Thursday, November 11.

While performing a cover of Rage Against The Machine's 'Wake Up', Sophia appeared to invite a fan on stage. The fan came up and proceed to lie down on the stage. Sophia then pulled down her pants and appeared to urinate all over his face, while continuing the performance. It is not clear whether the fan knew about the act from beforehand. He, however, did not even seem to flinch as Sophia peed on him.

Brass Against is known for their covers of classic songs by the likes of Tool, Soundgarden, Black Sabbath, and many more. The band issued an apology after Sophia's act in a now-viral video was condemned widely. The band stated that Sophia "got carried away" and "it wouldn't happen again" in their statement. "That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows."

Who is Sophia Urista?

A former medical student, the 35-old-year singer is an ex-contestant of the singing reality show 'The Voice'. Mentored by Quincy Jones, Sophia participated in season 11 of the reality show in 2016. Sophia gained fame as the lead singer of Brass Against. She is engaged to fitness instructor Jessica King.

'More like So-pee-ya Urinsta'

Twitterati condemned Sophia's act and called it "beyond disgusting." "What Sophia did on that fan's face during a live concert is beyond disgusting," one person tweeted. Some people also made it a 'feminist' issue and asked the consequences if a male singer did the same. "Sure she would face no consequences. Imagine if a male singer did this," one tweet read.