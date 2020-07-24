A 20-year-old Michigan man, accused of abducting two teenage sisters and attacking them with a hammer, pleaded not guilty on Thursday at a court in Grand Traverse County. Brandon Reyes faced 13 felony charges, including torture and assault.

The alleged abduction and assault of the teens – aged 13 and 15 – happened on July 19. Reyes and the sisters are acquaintances and he reportedly drove them to collect some of their belongings. However, Reyes took the sisters to a secluded construction site, UpNorthLive.com reported, citing the investigators. He, then, began attacking the sisters with a hammer.

For hours, Reyes held the teens against their will at gunpoint and even threatened the elder sister to push her off a bridge. He allegedly ran over the 15-year-old with his car, making liver almost tear in half, the investigators said, according to Record-Eagle.com.

The authorities were notified after Reyes let the younger sister go, who then informed her mother about the tragic incident. The police later issued an amber alert for the elder sister and began their hunt for Reyes and the teen. The two were found late in the night and the police reportedly said the girl was unresponsive, following which she was rushed to a local hospital.

Elder one still in ICU

The teen is reportedly in the ICU undergoing treatment. Kyle Attwood, Grand Traverse County chief assistant prosecuting attorney, reportedly said that the hospitalized teen will have to undergo at least one surgery due to the injuries.

"For all intents and purposes, it came extremely close to a homicide several times throughout the series of events that gave rise to the charges," Attwood reportedly told the judge during the arraignment.

Attwood requested a high bond for Reyes arguing that he was close to committing homicide. His bond was set at $250,000. He is due for a hearing on August 6. Since Reyes reportedly admitted to having considered suicide at one point during the June 19 incident, he has been placed under suicide watch at the Grand Traverse County Jail, according to Record-Eagle.com.