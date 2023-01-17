BrainTree Nutrition: A Brain Health Supplement For Athletes, Made By Athletes

Athlete brain health is an essential but often overlooked aspect of sports performance. With the increased focus on physical health, it is easy to forget about the impact of its mental counterpart. From the effects of concussions to the importance of sleep and nutrition, athletes need to be mindful of their brain health to reach their highest potential. With proper care, athletes can prevent physical and psychological injuries and optimize their performance out on the field.

According to a recent study from the University of Toronto, eating disorders, anxiety, and other mental health issues affect great athletes much more frequently than most people believe. Especially during the Olympics, athletes must deal with a great deal of strain and stress leas well as various expectations.

Many people don't know that physical damage can equally contribute to the athletes' risk of increased mental health problems and brain diseases. Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy is a degenerative brain disease found in 99% of the subjects of a study on the brains of deceased National Football League (NFL) players. CTE is known to cause drastic mood swings, memory loss, cognitive impairment, and even Parkinson's disease.

Athletes must defend themselves from both physical and mental aspects to maintain good brain health during and after their careers.

A brain health supplement made by athletes

As former professional athletes who played in the NFL, Scott Solomon and Andrew Sendejo noted how necessary supplements were to promote brain health and mitigate the effects of brain damage. This was a personal realization from their significant, cumulative expertise with dietary supplements as top-grade athletes, which led them to establish their brand, BrainTree Nutrition.

BrainTree Nutrition's products have been developed to support brain health, chosen after careful research and consultation with medical professionals. The product range contains ingredients clinically proven to strengthen the immune system, sleep, and cognitive performance, all vital to maintaining mental health and protecting against the adverse effects of brain injuries.

Transparency first

When asked about the problem in most supplements, Sendejo shares, "most companies use a blend and don't tell you exactly how much of each ingredient you're getting. Our ingredients are proven to be effective and backed by clinical studies on humans whereas most use studies done on rats."

Athletes value transparency the most when it comes to the things they put inside their bodies â€“ their most important asset. Because of their extensive experience in the NFL, the apex of arguably the most dangerous contact sport, Solomon and Sendejo know exactly what athletes need to aid their performance and overall well-being.